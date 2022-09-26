Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City.

"As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach said via 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga.

Adding, Iowa "beats you with execution."

The Hawkeyes currently sit at 3-1 and have bounced back pretty well from a Week 2 loss to Iowa State.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh's team enters the Big Ten matchup undefeated after clawing to a 34-27 win over Maryland on Saturday.

Last season, the two sides met in the B1G Championship game where Michigan blew out No. 13 Iowa 42-3 on their way to the CFP Semifinal.

The Wolverines have won two of the last three vs. the Hawkeyes.