Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines arrives before a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the Wolverines respect how good the Buckeyes are and have been preparing for this game all year. He acknowledged that Ohio State might even be improved over last season and that there's only respect, not hate.

“I think they’re a really good team, improved team. Really grateful to be in this position playing in this game. Winner takes all. Strong opponent that gives you the opportunity to show how strong our team is. No need to hate, be grateful to find out who you are," Harbaugh said.

Both teams are undefeated with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game going to the winner. And if The Game's winner goes 13-0, they're heading to the College Football Playoff.

Last year the Wolverines needed a defensive effort of epic proportions and an incredible rushing performance in order to win The Game at home in Ann Arbor.

But they're heading to The Shoe this year and a lot of the elite players that helped them win that game are gone now.

Harbaugh is right to respect Ohio State. He's still got to put together the best gameplan of the season if he wants to win it.