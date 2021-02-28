The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Landed A Massive Commitment On Sunday Afternoon

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline against Michigan State in a Big Ten football rivalry gameANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Jim Harbaugh tenure at Michigan has left a little to be desired, but the Wolverines are starting to find reasons for optimism on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines landed a massive commitment in the 2022 class on Sunday afternoon.

Will Johnson, a five-star cornerback out of Grosse Point, announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh’s program.

This is one of Michigan’s biggest commitments in years. Johnson is a Michigan legacy, as his father, Deon, played defensive back for the Wolverines.

“I chose to go to Michigan because of the relationship with the coaching staff and feeling like I can come in and make an impact early. I just felt there was a lot I couldn’t pass up at the school,” he told Rivals.com.

The 2021 season is a big one for Harbaugh, as is the 2022 recruiting class, which is looking like a really good one.

The Athletic says there is now “legitimate reason” to believe in Harbaugh moving forward.

Harbaugh needs to win on the field, of course, but this commitment is a massive win on the recruiting trail. And when it comes to winning big on the field, this is where it has to start.


