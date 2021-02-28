Jim Harbaugh Landed A Massive Commitment On Sunday Afternoon

The Jim Harbaugh tenure at Michigan has left a little to be desired, but the Wolverines are starting to find reasons for optimism on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines landed a massive commitment in the 2022 class on Sunday afternoon.

Will Johnson, a five-star cornerback out of Grosse Point, announced his commitment to Jim Harbaugh’s program.

This is one of Michigan’s biggest commitments in years. Johnson is a Michigan legacy, as his father, Deon, played defensive back for the Wolverines.

BREAKING: 5 🌟 CB Will Johnson has just Committed to Michigan! The Top 12 Player in the Class of 2022 (#1 in Michigan) chose the Wolverines over Ohio State and USC With the addition of Johnson, Michigan jumps from #17 (85.86) to #10 (112.65) in the Class of 2022 Team Rankings pic.twitter.com/qE3hBlWT33 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 28, 2021

“I chose to go to Michigan because of the relationship with the coaching staff and feeling like I can come in and make an impact early. I just felt there was a lot I couldn’t pass up at the school,” he told Rivals.com.

The 2021 season is a big one for Harbaugh, as is the 2022 recruiting class, which is looking like a really good one.

The Athletic says there is now “legitimate reason” to believe in Harbaugh moving forward.

Michigan lands 5-star CB Will Johnson.@AriWasserman says there's now legitimate reason to believe in Jim Harbaugh. https://t.co/SGzlaKC3Ow — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) February 28, 2021

Harbaugh needs to win on the field, of course, but this commitment is a massive win on the recruiting trail. And when it comes to winning big on the field, this is where it has to start.