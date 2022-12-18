Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Land Commitment From Top Transfer Target

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a major commitment out of the transfer portal on Saturday.

Four-star offensive lineman Myles Hinton has pledged his commitment to join the Wolverines in 2023.

Hinton took to Instagram to announce his decision on Saturday.

Hinton, the younger brother of former Wolverine Chris Hinton, was a major target for Michigan back in 2020. He ultimately elected to commit to Stanford, where he spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career.

Hinton is the second transfer target to join the Wolverines ahead of this coming season, joining three-star offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson out of Arizona State.

In addition to these transfer pickups, the Wolverines will also add the No. 16-ranked recruiting class in 2023.