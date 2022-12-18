Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Land Commitment From Top Transfer Target
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a major commitment out of the transfer portal on Saturday.
Four-star offensive lineman Myles Hinton has pledged his commitment to join the Wolverines in 2023.
Hinton took to Instagram to announce his decision on Saturday.
Hinton, the younger brother of former Wolverine Chris Hinton, was a major target for Michigan back in 2020. He ultimately elected to commit to Stanford, where he spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career.
Hinton is the second transfer target to join the Wolverines ahead of this coming season, joining three-star offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson out of Arizona State.
In addition to these transfer pickups, the Wolverines will also add the No. 16-ranked recruiting class in 2023.