Jim Harbaugh Says The Big Ten Admitted Mistake Was Made

The Big Ten reportedly admitted to Jim Harbaugh that a mistake was made in his team’s loss to Michigan State.

Late in the second quarter of Michigan’s loss to Michigan State, the referees overturned a fumble returned for a touchdown by Wolverines star Aidan Hutchinson.

The review was controversial, with many fans believing that the referees made a mistake.

Another review decision goes Michigan State's way. Do you think Thorne was down before the fumble? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CB8DIKebaP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Michigan went on to lose to Michigan State, 37-33, suffering the first loss of the regular season.

Today, Harbaugh told reporters that he was informed by the Big Ten that the officials made a mistake in overturning the fumble.

Per Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten told him that “they made a mistake” on the overturned fumble-touchdown at MSU. Said the Big Ten admitted mistakes were made on other plays in that game as well. Harbaugh: “The film doesn’t lie.” — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 8, 2021

This likely won’t make Michigan fans feel any better – a loss is a loss, even with a mistake by the officials – but at least the Big Ten has owned up to it.

Michigan rebounded from its loss to Michigan State by defeating Indiana, 29-7, on Saturday.

The Wolverines are set to take on Penn State on Saturday.