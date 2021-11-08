The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Says The Big Ten Admitted Mistake Was Made

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline against Penn State.UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines discusses a previous play with a line judge during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State defeats Michigan 28-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Big Ten reportedly admitted to Jim Harbaugh that a mistake was made in his team’s loss to Michigan State.

Late in the second quarter of Michigan’s loss to Michigan State, the referees overturned a fumble returned for a touchdown by Wolverines star Aidan Hutchinson.

The review was controversial, with many fans believing that the referees made a mistake.

Michigan went on to lose to Michigan State, 37-33, suffering the first loss of the regular season.

Today, Harbaugh told reporters that he was informed by the Big Ten that the officials made a mistake in overturning the fumble.

This likely won’t make Michigan fans feel any better – a loss is a loss, even with a mistake by the officials – but at least the Big Ten has owned up to it.

Michigan rebounded from its loss to Michigan State by defeating Indiana, 29-7, on Saturday.

The Wolverines are set to take on Penn State on Saturday.

