Jim Harbaugh Says The Big Ten Admitted Mistake Was Made

The Big Ten reportedly admitted to Jim Harbaugh that a mistake was made in his team’s loss to Michigan State.
Late in the second quarter of Michigan’s loss to Michigan State, the referees overturned a fumble returned for a touchdown by Wolverines star Aidan Hutchinson.
The review was controversial, with many fans believing that the referees made a mistake.
Another review decision goes Michigan State's way.
Do you think Thorne was down before the fumble? 🤔
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021
Michigan went on to lose to Michigan State, 37-33, suffering the first loss of the regular season.
Today, Harbaugh told reporters that he was informed by the Big Ten that the officials made a mistake in overturning the fumble.
Per Jim Harbaugh, the Big Ten told him that "they made a mistake" on the overturned fumble-touchdown at MSU. Said the Big Ten admitted mistakes were made on other plays in that game as well. Harbaugh: "The film doesn't lie."
— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 8, 2021
This likely won’t make Michigan fans feel any better – a loss is a loss, even with a mistake by the officials – but at least the Big Ten has owned up to it.
Michigan rebounded from its loss to Michigan State by defeating Indiana, 29-7, on Saturday.
The Wolverines are set to take on Penn State on Saturday.