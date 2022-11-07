Jim Harbaugh Names Best Running Back He's Ever Coached

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh has coached some incredible runners over the course of his career between college and the NFL, but the Michigan HC says his current running back may be his best.

Speaking on Blake Corum at Monday's press conference, Harbaugh paid stated his case for the junior RB being this year's Heisman Trophy winner.

He’s having a definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan. It’d be hard to imagine that he wouldn’t be, the way he’s going, win the Heisman Trophy. Leading in touchdowns. Leading in points scored. Consistently really good, every game. There’s been quite a few backs who’ve won the Heisman trophy and I would bet my truck that Blake Corum is is on pace or ahead of many of those running backs that have won that Heisman Trophy.

The Wolverines coach went on to pay his the RB the ultimate compliment, even comparing Corum to 16,000-yard NFL rusher Frank Fore.