Jim Harbaugh Is Rumored To Be Eyeing A New Job

Jim Harbaugh remains the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, but he might not be for much longer.

Michigan is struggling this season. The Wolverines are 2-5 on the season and have Ohio State up next. Michigan’s status for that game is unclear – the program is dealing with an outbreak – but if the Wolverines play, they will almost surely lose.

Most of the Michigan fan base appears to be ready to move on. According to a new report, Harbaugh could be, too.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that Harbaugh is eyeing a return to the NFL.

From his report:

At Michigan, Harbaugh has lasted six years. There’s a growing belief that he won’t be back for a seventh season, perhaps choosing to walk away before they make him run. Per multiple sources, Harbaugh is believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL, as a head coach. Another source said that teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh, who instantly took the 49ers to the NFC Championship and who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win in his second season with the team.

Harbaugh had major success at the NFL level, taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl.

However, his tenure at Michigan has been disappointing at best, so it will be interesting to see how much NFL interest there is.