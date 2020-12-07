News On Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly Coming This Week

There were a couple of Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors swirling around the sports world this weekend.

Michigan’s head coach was rumored to be telling recruits that he’s not sure if he’s returning to Ann Arbor in 2021, though that was shot down. Harbaugh was also rumored to be eyeing NFL jobs, though the NFL’s interest in him appears to be minimal. And then there is speculation about a contract extension at Michigan.

What’s true, if anything?

It appears that we’ll find out later this week.

Longtime Michigan insider John U. Bacon shared what he’s hearing on Monday morning. He says you can expect news later this week.

“As you might imagine, the Harbaugh Rumor Mill is working three shifts these days. I’m getting a lot of information from good sources, but would always rather be second and right than first and wrong. But you can expect some news soon, one way or the other. Stay tuned,” he reports.

“To answer your follow-up: my sources are telling me probably not today, but very likely this week.”

If true, you would have to think that it’s contract-related news.

What other news could Michigan announce during the middle of a game week?

Stay tuned…