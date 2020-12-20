Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors Lead To Colin Kaepernick Speculation

Will Jim Harbaugh be back at Michigan in 2021?

The Wolverines’ head coach is reportedly working on a contract extension now that the regular season is over. However, there are still those who believe he shouldn’t return for another season. Michigan was arguably the most-disappointing team in college football in 2020.

Harbaugh came to Michigan from the NFL. Could he return to the professional ranks if he leaves the Wolverines? That’s what most would expect.

The Wolverines’ head coach has been linked to some NFL jobs this offseason. It wouldn’t be shocking to see an NFL team or two make a run at the college football head coach.

If Harbaugh does land an NFL job, could that lead to Colin Kaepernick returning? Pro Football Talk wondered about that on Saturday:

“My personal opinion and really advice to NFL teams is, there’s only one way to answer these questions, one way to find out, and that’s Colin signs somewhere,” Harbaugh said on ESPN. “My advice is he’d be worth your time and that NFL team will be very happy. . . . Colin Kaepernick is a friend, he’s a brother, he’s a great teammate. I love Colin. I think he’s an unbelievably talented football player.” Harbaugh may not have the power to sign Kaepernick at his next destination, if he returns to the NFL. But he’ll have the ability to advocate aggressively for the team to consider giving Kaepernick that which he has been denied for nearly four years — a full and fair chance.

Harbaugh’s love for Kaepernick appears to be genuine. But would that lead to his ownership allowing him to be signed?

Maybe we’ll get the chance to find out if Harbaugh leaves Michigan and lands an NFL head coaching job this offseason.