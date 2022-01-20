Jim Harbaugh to the NFL speculation continues to swirl on Wednesday night.

According to a report from The Athletic, the University of Michigan believes that their head coach would take one particular NFL head coaching job if offered.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned for Harbaugh for several weeks now. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, folks inside the Michigan program believe Harbaugh would take the Raiders job if he was offered it.

Per @BruceFeldmanCFB, sources inside Michigan football believe Jim Harbaugh would take the Raiders HC job if offered.https://t.co/OufIBSTfgX — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 20, 2022

The Raiders are in need of a new head coach after firing Jon Gruden for his email scandal earlier in the 2021 season. Las Vegas made the playoffs with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, though he’s unlikely to land the full-time job.

The #Raiders will conduct their interview with interim coach Rich Bisaccia today for their head coach job, source said. His chance to stake his claim. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers before taking the Michigan job. He led the 49ers to multiple NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance.

Some believe that Harbaugh is itching to return to the professional level and win a Super Bowl. He led Michigan to a Big Ten Championship Game and a College Football Playoff appearance this past season.