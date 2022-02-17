Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Josh Gattis’ Surprise Departure

Earlier this month, the Miami Hurricanes poached Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis for the same role within their program.

Gattis is coming off an incredible season under Jim Harbaugh that saw the Wolverines claim a Big Ten Championship title and a College Football Playoff berth. The program’s OC since 2019 won the 2021 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

During an appearance with the In the Trenches podcast on Thursday, Harbaugh was asked if he was surprised by Gattis’ departure.

“Yes. Didn’t see that coming,” he said, per Wolverines insider Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

Gattis joined Mario Cristobal’s inaugural Miami staff as offensive coordinator on Feb. 6.

“It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man,” Gattis said, via The Athletic. “This place is it. I am so excited about coming to The U.”

Instead of going outside the program to find a replacement for Gattis, Harbaugh and the Wolverines have elected to go with what they’ve got. Offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will stay on as co-offensive coordinator, now joined by co-OC/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

Harbaugh himself interviewed for a head coaching job with the Minnesota Vikings before ultimately returning to Ann Arbor.