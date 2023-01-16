Jim Harbaugh Releases Statement On His Michigan Decision

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines participates in warmups with is team on the field prior to their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After much speculation and some flirting with the NFL, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is returning to Ann Arbor for a ninth season.

On Monday, the University of Michigan announced that Harbaugh has agreed to return to the school for the 2023 season. In a statement of his own via Adam Schefter, Harbaugh said that he is happy to be staying with the Wolverines and that his heart is with the school.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan - coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, "Don't try to out-happy, happy." Go Blue!" Harbaugh said.

Despite meeting with a few NFL teams about potentially turning to the NFL, Harbaugh apparently didn't find what he was looking for in his old stomping grounds.

Jim Harbaugh is 74-25 as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and is coming off back-to-back years where they won The Game, the Big Ten title and reached the College Football Playoff. Their 25 wins over the past two seasons is a school record.

Michigan is churning out wins and NFL talent like a factory and Harbaugh wants to be the one to bring them back to the promised land.

