Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Adding Another NFL Assistant To His Staff

During this 2021 offseason, coaching brothers Jim and John Harbaugh have already logged some interesting assistant swaps.

Just last month, Jim hired Baltimore Ravens’ linebackers coach Mike Macdonald to join him as Michigan’s new defensive coordinator. Now, the seventh-year Wolverines head coach is reportedly dipping into his brother’s Ravens coaching pool yet again.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Ravens running backs coach Matt Weiss is heading to Ann Arbor to fill Michigan’s quarterbacks coach position.

Another #Ravens-to-#Michigan coaching move: Baltimore RBs coach Matt Weiss is leaving to become the Wolverines QBs coach, source said. Weiss has led the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack under John Harbaugh, now will coach QBs under Jim Harbaugh. The two were together at Stanford. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2021

As mentioned in Rapoport’s tweet, Weiss has a coaching history with Jim Harbaugh. Back in 2008, Weiss worked as a graduate assistant under the former Stanford head coach. After a short stint with the Cardinal, Weiss made his jump to the NFL — joining John’s Baltimore staff in 2009.

Weiss spent 12 years on the Ravens coaching staff, working on both sides of the ball. In 2019, the long-time assistant was named the team’s head running backs coach. In his first year leading the Baltimore rush game, Weiss’ running back corps helped set the NFL record for most rushing yards in a single season (3,296). In 2020, the Ravens led the league yet again with 3,071 yards.

Leaving behind an established running back group, Weiss will now pivot to an inexperienced Michigan QB squad.

Earlier this week, 2020 starting quarterback Joe Milton announced his entrance into the transfer portal. With the junior QB now gone, the Wolverines are left with just three underclassmen options: redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara, redshirt freshman Dan Villari and true freshman J.J. McCarthy.

McNamara is the only QB who’s taken collegiate snaps for the Wolverines.

Let’s see if Weiss can bring some of that offensive success with him to Ann Arbor.