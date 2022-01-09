Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Held In “High Regard” By 2 NFL Teams

There’s reportedly no shortage of interest in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh from two NFL organizations.

It was reported earlier this week that Harbaugh could be tempted to leave Ann Arbor for the NFL if the right team came calling. One of those teams that could convince him to leave is reportedly the Las Vegas Raiders.

Well, believe it or not the Raiders are very interested in Harbaugh, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is a big fan of the former San Francisco 49ers head coach.

“[Jim] Harbaugh is very well liked by Raiders owner Mark Davis, league sources said, beginning his coaching career as a quarterback coach there for the Raiders in 2002,” Canfora reports. “Harbaugh also did great work in the Bay Area while the Raiders were located in Oakland at both Stanford and as coach of the 49ers from 2011-2014, where he went 44-19 and did not have a losing season.”

The Raiders aren’t alone.

The Miami Dolphins are another team that could enter the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes.

“Harbaugh also has a huge fan in Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who is also a Michigan alumnus and one of the school’s biggest boosters,” Canfora writes.

It’s difficult to imagine the Dolphins firing current head coach Brian Flores, who’s become one of the more respected coaches in the AFC. And it’s worth mentioning Miami took several steps in the right direction this season, despite their 8-8 showing so far this year.

Anything can happen. But where there’s smoke there’s usually fire. Harbaugh could be coaching in the NFL later this fall.