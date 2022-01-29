Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviewing With NFL Team

The door is left ajar for Jim Harbaugh’s possible return to the NFL.

On Saturday, NBC’s Pro Football Talk reported that the Michigan head coach is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings, per a source.

Per source, the Vikings are interviewing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/weN74wPLgj — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2022

The Vikings moved on from coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman at the tail end of this season. Now with Minnesota continuing its coaching search and a number of spots already filled, Minnesota turns their eyes to Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh did a good job of turning around the Wolverines’ program, punctuated by a long-awaited win over Ohio State in 2021. However, after the season, a number of reports started to surface that Harbaugh may like to return to the NFL.

In his one and only head coaching stint in the pros, Harbaugh posted a 44-19-1 record with the 49ers from 2011-2014. That run included three NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance against his brother John.

The Vikings are hoping Harbaugh could bring some of that success to the Twin Cities.