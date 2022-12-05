Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Michigan

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With the Indianapolis Colts likely to have a head coach opening next season, it's expected that they'll have some interest in Michigan coach and former quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

But according to best-selling writer John U. Bacon, Harbaugh made a promise to UM's administration and he's reportedly sticking to it.

Per Bacon: "Former [Michigan] AD Jim Hackett told me when Harbaugh took the [job] he told Hackett he would consider the NFL after 7 years, and he did. Then he made it clear to current AD Manual after his flirtation with the Vikings that he was done looking, and he's repeated it."

Noting, "The rest is rumors."

After leaving the 49ers for his alma mater, Harbaugh has finally gotten Michigan in the spot he's always wanted. The Wolverines have made the College Football Playoff back-to-back seasons, handily beating Ohio State on the way both times.

Now sitting at No. 2 in the rankings, Harbaugh is on the cusp of potentially bringing Michigan its first national championship since 1997.