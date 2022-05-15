Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Sold California Mansion For Big Profit

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh sold his California home for $11.78 million, nearly doubling his initial investment on the property.

According to Jack Flemming of the Los Angeles Times, the Michigan Wolverines head coach sold his 1.3-acre mansion in Atherton last month. While he got less than the $13 million asking price he sought when placing it on the market last year, Harbaugh still turned a sizable profit. The 58-year-old paid $6.3 million for the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in 2012.

Harbaugh had taken the 13-3 San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game in his first season as head coach the previous year. He lasted three more seasons before taking Michigan's job in 2015.

Per Flemming, Harbaugh's former California home spanned 8,500 square feet with a guest house, swimming pool, and outdoor kitchen. Other Atherton residents include former 49ers legend Jerry Rice and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

After interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings' head-coaching position last winter, Harbaugh said he's done pursuing an NFL comeback. He looks committed to staying in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

Harbaugh, who went to high school in nearby Palo Alto before becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist with the Wolverines, kept his California home long after changing jobs. Yet waiting appeared to work out in the long run.