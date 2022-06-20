Jim Harbaugh Reveals Brutally Honest Advice For His Daughters

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a recent appearance on the "Jed Hughes Podcast." And as only Jim Harbaugh could, he explained how hiring assistants is a lot like his dating advice for his daughters.

Saying of his strategy Monday, "It’s like I tell my daughters: You’re going to marry somebody. Just don’t marry dumb. You can’t trust dumb. You can’t trust the judgement."

Harbaugh is overseeing a lot of change in Ann Arbor. Broyles Award winner Josh Gattis moved on to the NFL, along with some senior leadership in Aidan Hutchinson and Hassan Haskins.

Michigan also hired Jessie Minter as the team's defensive coordinator, and promoted Grant Newsome to tight ends coach.

As it stands, Jim Harbaugh's offensive staff looks like:

• Sherrone Moore: Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

• Matt Weiss: Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

• Mike Hart: Run game coordinator and running backs coach.

• Ron Bellamy: Wide receivers coach.

• Grant Newsome: Tight ends coach.

And on the defensive side:

• Jesse Minter: Defensive coordinator.

• Steve Clinkscale: Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach.

• Mike Elston: Recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach.

• George Helow: Linebackers coach.

• Jay Harbaugh: Special teams coordinator and safeties coach.