Jim Harbaugh Reveals If He's Heard Anything From Mel Tucker

There was some awful violence that took place following the Michigan State-Michigan game on Saturday.

After the Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, Wolverine cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were attacked by numerous Spartan players in the tunnel.

Green's father confirmed on Monday that the family was going to press charges.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh then spoke about the situation during his Monday press conference and he's still livid. He also said that he hasn't heard from Spartans head coach Mel Tucker yet.

The part about an apology not being good enough also sticks out and it looks like Tucker has taken that to heart.

He made the decision to suspend linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump on Sunday night after he reviewed the evidence.

Tucker will likely reach out to Harbaugh at some point after there's potentially more action taken.