Jim Harbaugh Reveals Message To Quarterback About Ohio State

CHAMPAIGN, IL - OCTOBER 12: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Michigan's offense will be led by a different quarterback in this year's rivalry matchup vs. Ohio State. And with Blake Corum's status still up in the air, the Wolverines could be forced to lean on their QB more than ever this time around.

Asked about his message for J.J. McCarthy going into "The Game," coach Jim Harbaugh gave his sophomore signal-caller a vote of confidence. Telling reporters what he told his young QB:

Have at it. He’s got ‘it’. Said in the summer he turns water into wine… So glad that he’s on our team. Fiercely protective of the team. But he’s got that grit and determination too.

McCarthy's counting stats have been solid this year, completing nearly 67% of his passes for 1,952 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two interceptions; and he's also proven himself to be a capable threat with his legs.

That said, some of McCarthy's inconsistencies have been masked by Michigan's strong run game. But there'll be nowhere to hide come high noon in The Horseshoe.