Jim Harbaugh Reveals Preference For College Football Playoff

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the postseason field to 12 teams.

This impending change has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from prominent figures around the college football world. Some top programs aren't too pleased with the expansion, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully on board.

“Great,” Harbaugh said Monday, per MLive. “All for it.”

With a Big Ten title win this past season, Harbaugh brought the Wolverines to their first College Football Playoff appearance in the four-team postseason era. With this new model — which is set to go into place sometime between 2024-26 — the longtime Michigan coach should be a much more frequent fixture in the postseason.

The new playoff format will feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids.

With a 51-7 win over Colorado State in Week 1, Michigan moved to No. 4 in this week's AP top-25 poll. The Wolverines will welcome the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors into The Big House for a Week 2 matchup on Saturday night.