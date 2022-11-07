Jim Harbaugh Reveals When Michigan State Investigation Should End

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines talks with the referee first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The investigation into the violent incident at Michigan Stadium where Michigan State Spartans players allegedly assaulted two Michigan Wolverines players following their game on October 29 is ongoing.

However, it appears that there might be a big update on the investigation soon. Speaking to the media this week, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he expects to "hear something this week."

“(I) was told that we’d probably hear something this week,” Harbaugh said, via MLive.

Michigan defensive backs Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows were allegedly injured during an attack involving Michigan State players following their recent game. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker promptly suspended eight players, including one player who was seen swinging his helmet and striking Green.

Michigan had won the game 29-7 to stay undefeated on the season. However, things got extremely heated in the Michigan Stadium tunnel afterwards and the aforementioned violence occurred.

Jim Harbaugh and the entire University of Michigan were furious with what happened and the authorities were soon called to investigate.

Tucker and the Michigan State administration have since apologized for the for the incident.

No matter what the criminal investigation determines, a ton of things went down in that tunnel that someone is going to need to crack down on to keep from happening ever again.