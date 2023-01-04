Jim Harbaugh Reveals Where He 'Thinks' He Will Be Coaching In 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during the Big Ten Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Earlier this week, reports emerged connecting Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to two different NFL teams.

Just days after Michigan's stunning loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team's opening.

Well, he appears to have made a decision on that job - and other NFL jobs. In a comment to Queen City News, Harbaugh said he "thinks" he will be coaching the Wolverines next season.

"Although no one knows the future I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh told Queen City News.

The football world has been down this road before. It's a vicious cycle that sees the Michigan season come to an end, Harbaugh flirt with the NFL and then eventually return to the collegiate ranks.

However, there's still plenty of time for an NFL team to make Harbaugh an offer he can't refuse.

Where will Harbaugh be coaching when the 2023 season kicks off?