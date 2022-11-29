Jim Harbaugh Says 1 Player Became 'Legend' Against Ohio State

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan got the biggest win of its season to date last Saturday against Ohio State.

It was the Wolverines' first win in Columbus since 2000 and it also sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers.

One of the main reasons, if not the main reason why they took down the Buckeyes was because of running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards gashed the Buckeyes' defense and finished the game with 22 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke about that performance during his presser on Monday and said that Edwards became a "legend" for the school.

“Donovan Edwards, he could’ve taken a knee in this game. Instead, he wore a cast, and now he’s a legend," Harbaugh said.

Edwards did all of that with a cast on his hand as he was banged up heading into the contest.

He'll look to build off that performance as the Wolverines try and win the Big Ten on Saturday night against the Boilermakers.

Kickoff will be at 8 p.m. ET.