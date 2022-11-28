Jim Harbaugh Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh led the Michigan Wolverines to their biggest regular season win in decades on Saturday, knocking off arch-rival Ohio State in Columbus, and by their widest margin in nearly 30 years.

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to the media and reflected on how big The Game is and had two words to describe what the stakes are: "Super Bowl."

Harbaugh explained that facing Ohio State is like having a Super Bowl every year. Given Harbaugh's previous NFL tenure included three straight trips to the NFC Championship Game and a Super Bowl, he knows a thing or two about playing a big game with big stakes.

Both teams certainly played The Game like it was a Super Bowl in the first half. But in the second half, Michigan ran away with it - almost literally - en route to a 45-23 route.

With their win over the Buckeyes, the Wolverines head to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row. A win will assure them of a top two seed in the College Football Playoff, while even a loss might not knock them out of it.

No matter how the rest of the season plays out for Michigan though, Saturday's win over Ohio State was one for the history books.

Jim Harbaugh has now exorcised the demons and cemented himself as both a keeper at Michigan for years to come and one of the top coaches in college football.

Will Harbaugh finish it up with a national championship?