NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

The possibility of Jim Harbaugh leaving the University of Michigan for the National Football League appears to be gaining steam.

According to a Monday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Harbaugh has legitimate interest in the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job.

Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with the Vikings over the weekend.

“Jim Harbaugh conveyed legitimate interest in the Vikings’ head-coaching job during his interview with the team, per source, with Minnesota coming away feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the NFL. As of now, he’s still considered in the mix for that job,” he reports.

Vikings fans are excited.

“BACK UP THE BRINKS TRUCK AND GIVE HIM WHATEVER HE WANTS,” one fan tweeted.

“Vikings and Dolphins fit what he’s looking for…all comes down to who wants him,” another fan admitted.

“A lot of Michigan commits/recruits getting texts from other coaches today….” another fan suggested.

Minnesota isn’t the only potential landing spot, either. The Miami Dolphins, owned by Michigan alum Stephen Ross, could be in play, too.

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL train is certainly picking up some steam today. It’ll be fascinating to see what happens.