Jim Harbaugh Was Asked About Michigan's Backup Situation

After an early-season quarterback competition, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy won Michigan's starting job over incumbent QB1 Cade McNamara.

As an experienced starter, McNamara slotted firmly into the Wolverines' primary backup position. But after suffering an injury during last weekend's blowout win over UConn, that No. 2 position is now up for grabs.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is confident in his quarterback depth chart.

"I’ve seen good things. Davis Warren, Alan Bowman, Alex Orji," Harbaugh said this week, via The Michigan Insider. "Seeing very good things from them in practice, and then when they've gotten in the games. I think we have good confidence in all three."

Warren, Bowman and Oriji each saw time in the Wolverines' 59-0 win over UConn. Together they combined for 30 yards and one touchdown on 3/4 passing. Seven different quarterbacks completed a pass in Saturday's win.

McNamara has been confirmed out for Week 4, but a timeline for his return after that remains unknown.

“We’ll see," Harbaugh said. "I mean, I'm sure he'll be a fast healer. Tough as nails type of guy. He’ll gonna be rehabbing for a little while here. Some rest and treatment.”

No. 4 Michigan will face off against Maryland this coming Saturday.