Jim Harbaugh Was Asked About The NFL Rumors Today

Over the past few weeks, Jim Harbaugh has become heavily intertwined with the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching search. With a slew of recent reports indicating mutual interest, the Michigan Wolverines leader has emerged as the leading candidate to take over the vacancy in Minneapolis.

Earlier this week, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that Harbaugh will formally interview for the Vikings job on Wednesday.

But on Tuesday, the former 49ers head coach reportedly wouldn’t “confirm or deny” these reports.

“I’m not confirming anything or denying anything.” He said, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson. “Please don’t be offended.”

While Harbaugh wouldn’t confirm his interview with the Vikings, his lack of denial indicates that his interest in the job is still entirely in the question. Earlier this week, Sam Webb of 247Sports reported that the “consensus expectation” is the Michigan head coach would accept the Vikings job if it was offered.

Jim Harbaugh has a close working relationship with newly-hired Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from their time together with the 49ers. He was Niners’ head coach (2011-14) when Adofo-Mensah joined the San Francisco front office as manager of football research and development in 2013.

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris are also under consideration for the head coaching job in Minnesota.