Jim Harbaugh, Wife Sarah Announce Generous Donation

Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, have made a generous donation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan’s head football coach and his wife have made a $100,000 donation to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support COVID-19 response.

“My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact,” Harbaugh said. “We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now, that’s why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. We stand with families feeling the brunt of this crisis and encourage others to give or volunteer, if they are able.”

The United Way for Southeastern Michigan “supports families and individuals in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties,” per the Detroit News.

“In Southeastern Michigan, 44 percent of families struggle to afford their basic needs. One minor issue can create a major financial hardship. With the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in our communities, these families are particularly in danger. One missed paycheck can be catastrophic.

United Way is here to help. We’ve launched a community response fund to help partner organizations in their response to the virus. We’ve listed links to helpful resources below. And, as always, our 2-1-1 helpline is available by phone, text or live chat 24 hours a day to connect people with the resources they need in times of crisis,” the United Way says on its website.

