Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday.

Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake.

“We want to finish it. We want all the marbles,” Harbaugh said.

Both teams are 10-1 going into this contest in Ann Arbor and both will also be in the AP-top 10 as well.

Whoever wins will be going to Indianapolis to play for the Big Ten Championship against the winner of the West division.

Michigan State was eliminated from contention on Saturday afternoon after OSU won 56-7 in a game that was over by the end of the first quarter.

Michigan has done a complete 180 this season after finishing 2-4 last season. A lot of Wolverine fans wanted Harbaugh gone after that, but it’s looking like the university’s patience with him is paying off.

That said, Harbaugh came to this program to get it over the hump and that includes beating its arch-rival when it matters most.

He’ll have a big shot at Noon ET next Saturday to keep the Wolverines squarely in the College Football Playoff discussion.