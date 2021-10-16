Jim Harbaugh’s Old Comment On Urban Meyer Has Resurfaced

An old comment from Jim Harbaugh about Urban Meyer has resurfaced in the wake of the off-the-field scandal.

Earlier this month, the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach came under fire for getting danced on by a young woman at a restaurant. The young woman was not his wife and Meyer was at a restaurant in Ohio the night after losing to the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Meyer has since apologized, multiple times, for his actions, admitting he needs to do better moving forward.

The start to the Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville has been rough. The Jaguars are 0-5 on the season heading into Sunday morning’s game against the Dolphins.

With Meyer struggling in Jacksonville, an old comment from Harbaugh has resurfaced.

“Urban Meyer’s had a winning record,” Harbaugh said of Meyer on The TK Show podcast back in 2019. “A really phenomenal record everywhere he’s been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he’s been.”

Ohio State fans weren’t very happy with Harbaugh’s comment at the time. However, it’s pretty tough to argue with it now (and it probably was at the time, too).

Jacksonville will look to get its first win of the season on Sunday morning.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. E.T.