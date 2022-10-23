Jim Irsay Has Doubled Down On His Daniel Snyder Opinion

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't backing down from his stance on Washington's Daniel Snyder. Less than a week after speaking out against the Commanders owner, Irsay doubled-down on his comments to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

“I don’t not feel it’s in the best interests of the shield and the NFL,” he told Glazer. “This is not how we should be represented, and it’s regrettable that we have to be in this position.”

“I’m gonna talk about it,” Irsay continued. “I will not be muzzled, and I will stand by it. We’re bound as owners to listen to the fans, and we cannot put our heads in the sand on this."

Irsay went on to say that he believes the conclusion of Mary Jo White's investigation into Washington's franchise will lead to a real conversation about Snyder's future as an owner in the National Football League:

“I do believe that the concerns I have will merit a serious discussion among all the owners. I don’t want to see this swept under the rug again.”