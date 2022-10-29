Jim Irsay Not Happy With NFL's 2021 Punishment Of Dan Snyder

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has been outspoken about his opinion on Daniel Snyder.

The former NFL star believes the Washington Commanders owner need to be removed from the league — and he believes the rest of his owner colleagues should be the ones to make the call.

Irsay feels the NFL has kept him and the other owners out of the loop when it comes to the punishment decisions for Snyder.

“Look, I’ve been in the league 52 years. I wasn’t even asked about this, not consulted one time," Irsay said of the $10 million fine handed to Snyder and the Commanders in 2021, per a recent report from the Washington Post.

In addition to the $10 million fine, Snyder also stepped down from his day-to-day duties as the Washington owner. Irsay referred to this as a "so-called suspension."

Irsay says the details of the 2021 punishment for Snyder "remain unclear."

“Like I said, I think there’s merit to consider removal,” Irsay said. “But I’m not ready to cast my vote until I hear the last report, until we discuss it as a group. But you have to be able to discuss things as a group. … I’m into transparency, and I’m into the owners running the league. That’s what it’s about. It’s our league. … Owners have to be directly involved and be very active and involved in massive decisions like this.”