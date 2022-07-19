Jim Larranaga Reveals Coaching Plan: College Basketball Fans React

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 15: Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes looks on in the first half while taking on the Loyola Ramblers in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jim Larranaga has been at this coaching thing for a long time. And according to one college basketball insider, he has no plans of stopping just yet.

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, "Miami's Jim Larranaga --- who just signed a new four-year deal at age 72 --- tells me that his goal is to coach until the end of his current contract."

The college hoops world reacted to Larranaga's update on his future Monday.

"Took Miami to the Elite Eight in 2022," a Canes fan replied.

"Taken the Canes to 2- Sweet Sixteens and an Elite 8. And if the not for the mistake by the FBI, could have been even more," another user said.

"A couple years ago he seemed to be really struggling with back/health issues," another pointed out. "I thought for sure it would be his last season. ... far from a Miami fan, but happy he is doing well."

"Jim will coach forever!" another user tweeted.

"All aboard the coach L train," another Miami fan replied.

Nice to know we'll be seeing Jim Larranaga on the sideline for the foreseeable future.