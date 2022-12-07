Jim Leonhard Announces Decision On Future With Wisconsin

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 12: Wisconsin flag in the end zone after Wisconsin scores with the band in the background. Wisconsin beat Illinois by a final score of 48-3 at Camp Randall Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Madison, WI. (Photo by Patrick S. Blood/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Interim head coach/defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has made the long-awaited decision about his future with the Wisconsin football program.

Leonhard has decided to stick with the Badgers as DC through their 2022 bowl game, but will not be a part of the staff in 2023.

He announced his decision with a statement on Twitter Tuesday night:

"It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW Football program over the last 7 years. After discussions with my family and Coach Fickell, I will remain the DC through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season. It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us along the way. On Wisconsin!"

Wisconsin fired former head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the 2022 season. Leonhard took over as interim head coach and led the Badgers to a 4-3 record to close out the season.

The Big Ten program hired former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell in late November. Earlier this week, Fickell said Leonhard was stilling mulling his decision.

"I definitely opened the door for Jim to be here," Fickell told reporters, per 247 Sports. "He's trying to weigh the options. It's not options as to whether he wants to coach or not or whether he wants to be at Wisconsin, it's just I think in the future of where he wants to go."

Wisconsin will face off against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27.