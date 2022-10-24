Jim Nantz Announces Big Decision On Broadcasting Future

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Jim Nantz interviews head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks after they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Brett Wilhelm/Getty Images

For decades, Jim Nantz has been the play-by-play announcer for Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. But it appears that run is coming to an end.

According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the 2023 Final Four will be the final one called by Nantz. Replacing Nantz in 2024 and beyond will be Ian Eagle.

"It is time with two young children and an older daughter that I spend more time at home," Nantz told the Post. "Daddy needs to be home."

Nantz has called the last 32 editions of the NCAA Tournament's Final Four. He replaced the great Brent Musburger in 1991 and has been the voice of the iconic tournament ever since.

Jim Nantz still hopes to be a part of March Madness. He told the Post that he would like to continue to do the national title trophy presentation.

But the main thing that Nantz wants is to be able to sit in the stands with his family and enjoy the game.

"I would like to sit in the stands for the great majority of the game with my kids, and tell them that their dad used to call this game. ‘Now, if you’ll excuse me for a few minutes, I’ve got to go down to the floor and give the trophy away.’ That will be a lot of fun," Nantz said.

It's the end of an era for the NCAA Tournament. But knowing Ian Eagle, the new era is going to be pretty darn good too.