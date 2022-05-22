Jim Nantz Details His Signature Phrase: Sports Media World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Courtney Richards and Jim Nantz attend the 2015 CBS Upfront at The Tent at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"Hello friends.



No two words are more synonymous with a sports broadcaster than Jim Nantz and the above phrase.

Over the years, the phrase has become synonymous with Nantz and a major golf broadcast. This week, Nantz opened up about the origins of the phrase.

Nantz joined CBS in 1985, but came up with the phrase in 2002.

“I never really understood what he was saying until I came up with that line, ‘Hello Friends,’” Nantz said. “I look into that lens, and there are millions of people on the other side and you don’t see them, there’s no feedback, but for that one little moment, you call it being centered, your world feels right.”

Nantz added that it helps him connect with his father.

“I just feel that connection and it relaxes me, because it doesn’t matter how many years you do it, when we come on the air later today for our third round coverage, I will look into that lens when they bring it up to the booth, and Nick [Faldo] will be sitting alongside, and I’ll say ‘Hello Friends,’” Nantz said. “For that little millisecond, I will think about my dad, and my universe will be in a good place.”

Sports fans have grown to love it.

"Great little background. Yes, onions appeared at the end," one fan admitted.

"Jim is truly one of the nicer people you'll ever meet in sports media. Truly one of the nicer people you'll ever meet in this world, period," another fan tweeted.

The final round of the PGA Championship is airing on CBS.