Jim Nantz Has 1 Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour: Fans React

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour had a turbulent week as multiple stars left for LIV Golf.

Jim Nantz of CBS Sports gave his thoughts on the multiple departures on Saturday afternoon.

The iconic sports commentator thinks decisions made by golfers like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson is a "betrayal" of the PGA Tour as a whole.

"Listen, I know people can say that we have a relationship with the PGA Tour and we do and we're proud of it," he said on Saturday. "But I think about what I keep hearing from people too. There's a sense of disappointment. Even a little betrayal.

"They've always been told the story, and I know it was true, at some point in their careers the dream was to play on the PGA Tour. Build a legacy. Build your future financially. The Tour's been good to them.

"It's a Tour that's come into these communities for decades and made these communities better than how they were when they first got there. I'm talking not millions; I'm talking billions of dollars into these communities."

"Betrayal??? That’s ridiculous what’s Betrayal is @PGATOUR jumping to emotional decision to suspend players who chose to play in a few tournaments outside pga! How much money did Phil and all these other players make for the “non for profit “ pga! How quickly they forget," a fan said.

"This is hilarious. I’ve never seen so much hate for people who took a pay raise," one fan tweeted.

"This is AWESOME! Thank you Jim Nantz!," a fan wrote.

