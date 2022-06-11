Jim Nantz Has Harsh Word To Describe Players Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jim Nantz isn't happy with the players leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

On Saturday, Nantz called those players - including the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson - leaving the PGA Tour a "betrayal."

The longtime golf commentator is clearly disappointed the PGA Tour is losing some of its big names.

"Credit to CBS for addressing the massive elephant in the room…Jim Nantz used the word “betrayal” to describe the players who jumped to LIV Golf," said Dan Rapaport.

It's hard to imagine Jim Nantz saying anything different. After all, the PGA Tour has deals with major TV networks like CBS.

LIV Golf, meanwhile, has some work to do in that department.

"I suspect LIV is going to fight to get a tv deal," a fan said. "It’s tough, golf isn’t that popular on tv, especially without Tiger. Golf is in for a bit of upheaval until this gets worked out. I can’t believe the Saudis are going to throw endless money at this with zero return."

Nantz isn't the first and won't be the last to be furious with LIV Golf and how it's impacted the PGA Tour.