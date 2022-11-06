Jim Nantz Makes Opinion On Tom Brady's Divorce Clear

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sunday's game between the Bucs and Rams marks Tom Brady's first game since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. But CBS' Jim Nantz plans to keep it strictly to the on-field action during the network's broadcast, saying he wants to be "respectful" of the GOAT.

During a conversation with Jimmy Traina on the "SI Media Podcast," the legendary play-by-play man explained how he plans to approach the call. Saying of Brady's very public marital issues:

That story has been hovering throughout the season, I’ve watched the games and haven’t really heard anyone address it. I kind of feel like that’s out of bounds. It’s his personal life. Tom’s a friend. I wish him well and his family well. I’m gonna be there to cover a football game, I want to be respectful.

Nantz went on to say that although he's aware that Brady broached the subject on his "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray, but doesn't think it's something he needs to touch on. Nor does he believe it's been a factor in the seven-time Super Bowl champ's play to this point.

I want to be respectful. People always say, ‘please respect our privacy on this matter.’ Most people don’t, which is sad. I hadn’t even thought about the fact that it’s the first game since they’ve made it official. But again, it’s been hovering out there and I don’t think Tom’s play has been affected by it. That’s just my observation. They’re not losing because of Tom Brady.

Nantz is currently calling the Bucs vs. Rams game on CBS.