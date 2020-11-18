Sports Media World Reacts To The Jim Nantz News

The Spun

Jim Nantz is one of the biggest names (and voices) in sports broadcasting. The longtime CBS broadcaster calls the NFL, the Final Four, The Masters and more.

Fans have long known Nantz to be with CBS, and that’s the plan moving forward. However, today’s news shows us that it might not be certain.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nantz is reportedly seeking a big-time contract extension from CBS. The longtime sports broadcaster is reportedly seeking “Tony Romo money” from CBS.

Nantz currently makes north of $6 million a year. Romo, his NFL broadcasting partner, makes north of $17 million.

Jim Nantz, the face of CBS Sports, is looking for “Tony Romo money” in what is shaping into a potential showdown between the network and its longtime star, The Post has learned.

Sources said Nantz is seeking to top the $17.5 million yearly salary Romo received on a new contract signed right before the pandemic hit as everything perfectly aligned for the standout NFL analyst.

Is Nantz worth that to CBS? We’re going to find out, apparently.

While it is difficult to imagine Nantz leaving CBS, it’s also somewhat difficult to imagine the network agreeing to triple his salary in the middle of a pandemic. However, few figures in sports media are as important to their company than Nantz is to CBS.

This will be an interesting situation to watch moving forward.


