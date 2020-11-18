Sports Media World Reacts To The Jim Nantz News

Jim Nantz is one of the biggest names (and voices) in sports broadcasting. The longtime CBS broadcaster calls the NFL, the Final Four, The Masters and more.

Fans have long known Nantz to be with CBS, and that’s the plan moving forward. However, today’s news shows us that it might not be certain.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Nantz is reportedly seeking a big-time contract extension from CBS. The longtime sports broadcaster is reportedly seeking “Tony Romo money” from CBS.

Nantz currently makes north of $6 million a year. Romo, his NFL broadcasting partner, makes north of $17 million.

Jim Nantz, the face of CBS Sports, is looking for “Tony Romo money” in what is shaping into a potential showdown between the network and its longtime star, The Post has learned. Sources said Nantz is seeking to top the $17.5 million yearly salary Romo received on a new contract signed right before the pandemic hit as everything perfectly aligned for the standout NFL analyst.

Is Nantz worth that to CBS? We’re going to find out, apparently.

NEWS IN COLUMN

1. Nantz wants $17.5M per

2. One of the reasons Romo was off last week

3. What Nantz makes in comparison to Buck & Tirico

3. Ian Eagle contract up too

4. Kevin Burkhardt new deal

5. ABC/ESPN Super Bowl loominghttps://t.co/6ktHK8jdGr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 18, 2020

Jim Nantz is demanding they nearly triple his salary! Jimmy Sexton on Line 1. https://t.co/J2X6bvMRZj — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 18, 2020

Can't imagine Nantz leaving the network that does the Masters. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 18, 2020

While CBS execs ultimately made the decision, Jim Nantz pushed for Tony Romo to be off last Sunday so he didn't work with Ian Eagle or another partner, according to sources.https://t.co/6ktHK8jdGr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 18, 2020

While it is difficult to imagine Nantz leaving CBS, it’s also somewhat difficult to imagine the network agreeing to triple his salary in the middle of a pandemic. However, few figures in sports media are as important to their company than Nantz is to CBS.

This will be an interesting situation to watch moving forward.