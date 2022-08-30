Jim Nantz Reveals His 'Sleeper' Team For NFL Season

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

With Week 1 almost here, Jim Nantz of CBS Sports has officially named his "sleeper team" for this season.

Nantz, the top play-by-play announcer for CBS, revealed that he really likes the Los Angeles Chargers heading into this fall.

The Chargers certainly have the talent to make a Super Bowl run this year. However, they're in a division that includes the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Since the Chargers are in the loaded AFC West, it's fair to call them a "sleeper team."

Last season, the Chargers narrowly missed out on making the playoffs. If head coach Brandon Staley wasn't too aggressive in the regular season finale, they may have just made it.

The Chargers added some serious firepower to their defense during the offseason, acquiring cornerback nJ.C. Jackson and pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

The Chargers will be put to the test very early this season, as their first two games will be against the Raiders and Chiefs.