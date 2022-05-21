Jim Nantz Reveals How He Came Up With The Phrase "Hello Friends"

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There are few broadcasting catchphrases more iconic than Jim Nantz's "Hello Friends."

Nantz coined the phrase during the third round of the PGA Championship 20 years ago. Just before today's coverage of the same event, the all-time great broadcaster told the touching story of how he came up with this iconic greeting.

Nantz says the catchphrase came out of some advice from the late Jim McKay.

"I wrote Jim McKay and I got to meet him right out of college," Nantz said on the pre-round coverage with Joe Buck and Michael Collins. "He said, 'When you look into that camera, try to talk to one person. Ignore the fact that there's a lot of people on the other side.'

"... I never really understood what he was saying until I came up with that line 'Hello Friends.' I look into that lens and there are millions of people on the other side. You don't see them. There's no feedback. But for that on little moment, you call that being centered. Your world feels right. And I still to this day I just feel that connection. And it relaxes me.

"... For that little millisecond, I will think about my dad and my universe will be in a good place."

Today's Round 3 coverage, headlined by Nantz, will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.