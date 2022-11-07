Jim Nantz's Comment On Bucs vs. Rams Is Going Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Broadcaster Jim Nantz looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It wasn't exactly what folks expected from Sunday's showdown between the last two Super Bowl champs. But in true Jim Nantz fashion, he made the best of it.

In the middle of the low-scoring affair between the Bucs and Rams, the legendary sportscaster made a not of the special teams.

Telling his partner, Tony Romo, "The punting on both sides has been sensational."

Nantz's comment began to go viral.

"This game is 34-28 if it’s last year. Just shows how washed both QBs have become this year," a user replied.

"In honor of Ray Guy," another commented.

The Bucs eventually ended up pulling out the 16-13 win thanks to yet another impressive last-minute drive led by Tom Brady.

It wasn't always pretty, but the GOAT found a way and now the Bucs sit atop the NFC South at 4-5 with a 2-1 record in the division.

(Rest in peace to the late, great Ray Guy).