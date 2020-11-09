NFL Coach Shares Heartwarming Message For Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek, the legendary Jeopardy! host, passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show announced on Sunday morning.

Tributes for Trebek have been pouring in from around the world. Several prominent sports figures, including Aaron Rodgers, have paid their respects on social media.

Few people in this world were as beloved and respected as Alex Trebek.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

An NFL assistant coach said on Sunday that he credits Trebek with helping him become on.

“Alex Trebek and Jeopardy! trained me to be a football coach,” Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told Peter King.

“In football, as a play-caller, you’ve got to be very quick, you’ve got to enunciate the play well when you call it, you can’t make errors. Those are all things Alex was so good at. His command of the show and the contestants was incredible. You need that kind of command when you’re in charge of a team too.”

Schwartz had some kind words for Trebek in his press conference, too.

Eagles DC Jim Schwartz explains further how watching Alex Trebek and Jeopardy! in college helped train him to be a coach. pic.twitter.com/tTXhwJP6f9 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) November 9, 2020

“When I was a sophomore, junior and senior at Georgetown [in 1986-89], every night after dinner, me and a big group, maybe six guys, would watch the show,” he said. “Very smart guys. We were speed-readers, very competitive. It was a challenge to see who could blurt the answer out the fastest. You might know the answer, but if you don’t do it very fast, you’d lose. With my friends, if you were a little slow, you’d get steamrolled.”

A lot of people have stories like that. Trebek’s impact truly can’t be measured.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.