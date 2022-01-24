Jim Tressel Shares Honest Opinion Of Jim Harbaugh’s Tenure

Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel isn’t the biggest fan of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Tressel is currently the President at Youngstown State University after winning a National Championship with Ohio State in 2002.

He coached the Buckeyes for 10 years and went 106-22 during that time. He also went to two other National Championship games in 2006 and 2007, but the Buckeyes lost.

Tressel recently appeared on the 1 Star Recruits podcast and when he was asked what grade he’d give Jim Harbaugh, he didn’t hesitate.

“Because of his lack of winning in The Game (against Ohio State) and lack of winning in the postseason, that makes it tougher to have a win-loss legacy,” Tressel said. “I really don’t know what his legacy is with his student-athletes and what the relationships are and so forth. And that’s the ones that last the longest anyway. The public is going to assess the win-loss records. But the impact that you have with your students, that’s really what your record is and honestly, I’m not sure what those relationships are. So, I guess I’ve got to give him a 1 star on the win-loss thing.”

Harbaugh is fresh off leading Michigan to its first outright Big Ten title since 2003 and its first win over Ohio State since 2011.

That conference championship got the Wolverines into the College Football Playoff, but they then lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 34-11.

Michigan looks poised to be really good again next season and Harbaugh is a big reason for that.