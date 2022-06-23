Jim Tressel Stepping Down: College Football World Reacts

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 19: Running back Maurice Clarett #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes listens to head coach Jim Tressel during the Big Ten Conference football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 19, 2002 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Buckeyes won 19-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel is stepping down from his position as school president of Youngstown State.

The university announced the decision with a statement on Wednesday night.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University,” Tressel said in an email to the campus community.

He will leave his position effective effective Feb. 1, 2023.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"It’s hard to make the best out of a declining university but he definitely did a great job," one fan wrote.

"He did amazing things for YSU," another added.

Tressel took over his current position back in 2014. Before he was hired as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2001, he spent 15 seasons as Youngstown State's football coach — leading the Penguins to four national championships at the NCAA's Division 1-AA level.

"I am particularly proud of our dramatic rise in the graduation rate, numbers of graduates, fundraising dollars, and the physical transformation of our beautiful campus and city. It has been a blessing to serve alongside so many people that love and believe in the impact and importance of YSU," Tressel added.

It's unclear what's next in store for the 69-year-old leader.