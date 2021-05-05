Jimbo Fisher Has Blunt Message For Nick Saban, Alabama

For years, the Alabama football program has dominated the Southeastern Conference — in large part due to the legendary coaching of Nick Saban.

But, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher seems to have had enough of that. While speaking to the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday, Fisher was asked about “Saban retiring and finally beating Alabama.”

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there. Don’t worry,” Fisher responded with a quick and good-natured jab.

1955 audio from Jimbo Fisher speech to Houston TD Club: https://t.co/GDCYvUwA01 pic.twitter.com/sCgG3RX7WJ — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

Right after this comment, Fisher quickly added how much respect he has for Saban as a coach and friend. But, while the Crimson Tide continue to get all the glory as King of the SEC, the fourth-year Aggies head coach believes his program has what it takes to be just as good.

“I respect everything they do and how they do it but we can do it just as good or be just as good or better and we will,” Fisher said. “That’s what our goal is and what I want. So, we’re going to get it done.”

Alabama is currently on a seven-game win streak against Texas A&M. Since Fisher took over the helm in 2018, the Aggies are 0-3 against Saban-coached Alabama teams.

Bama was the only team to take down Fisher’s squad last season as they finished the year with a 9-1 record and a Gator Bowl victory. Handing A&M their only loss, Saban’s dominant national championship-winning team rolled on their way to an easy 52-24 win.

The Aggies are scheduled to take on Alabama at home during a Week-6 matchup on Oct. 9, 2021.