Jimbo Fisher Has Blunt Comment On Texas-Texas A&M Rivalry

For decades, the Lone Star Showdown between Texas and Texas A&M was one of college football’s most storied rivalry games. But, that all changed when the Aggies left the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference back in 2012 — leaving the rivalry’s 118-game history in the rearview mirror.

Now 2021, 10 years have past since the last great Longhorns-Aggies matchup. According to Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, there’s “no way” the game is played again in the next decade either.

“If it’s what’s best for Texas A&M, I do (support playing the game),” Fisher said on during an interview with KLBJ in Austin, Texas, per 247Sports. “We’re playing in the SEC and we’re playing in a great league. It’s a great rivalry and there’s a lot of history there and if that’s what’s best for Texas A&M we’ll do it.

“But right now, that decision was made a long time ago and we have no control over it. There were some things done there that are water under the bridge and I don’t know what all of that was, but I know right now there’s no way (the game) is going to happen for 10 years or so.”

While Fisher doesn’t seem too pressed about scheduling the matchup anytime soon, fans have been calling for the rivalry’s return for years.

The Longhorn program has also been vocal in their desire to rekindle the old flame. After he took over as UT athletic director back in 2017, Chris Del Conte reportedly tried to schedule a matchup with A&M before he was ultimately denied by then-Aggies AD Scott Woodward.

Newly-hired Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian also expressed his support of the rivalry, saying he “would love to play that game” and that it would be “great for the state of Texas.”

If you look at the history of the game, it makes sense why the desire to restart the rivalry leans so heavily towards the UT program. The last time the two teams met back in 2011, Texas defeated the Aggies in College Station with a 27-25 score — bringing the overall record to 76-37-5 in favor of A&M.