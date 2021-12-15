Jimbo Fisher Has Brutally Honest Admission On Recruiting

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher kept it real on Wednesday.

During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Fisher admitted that not much has changed regarding NIL and recruiting, other than that it’s legal now.

"There's always been NIL stuff going on, it just wasn't legal." -Jimbo Fisher on recruiting in the new NIL era pic.twitter.com/ZE7qqweUIY — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 15, 2021

“There was a lot of NIL deals going on before all this was going on,” Jimbo told Finebaum. “They just weren’t legal. No one told nobody.”

“We’ve never been a part of it,” the Aggies coach continued. “But at the same time that’s where you’re at [right now]… I think it’s enticing in recruiting and its dangerous in that way. But, I mean, you gotta enforce the rules when they’re broken.”

Concluding, “You’ve gotta handle that part it.”

Jimbo Fisher and his staff are in the midst of landing a terrific recruiting class in College Station. According to ESPN, Texas A&M has a top three class in the nation this year. Headlined by five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen.

Powell DL Walter Nolen officially signs to Texas A&M. ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. pic.twitter.com/4Cf7c4DbRR — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) December 15, 2021

Previously, universities compensating players or making monetary offers existed in the shadows of college football. Now with players finally owning their NIL rights, athletes can make some money off their status before going pro or graduating.

Over time, NCAA NIL rules will become more regulated. But right now, it’s the wild, wild, west. Or maybe it never stopped.