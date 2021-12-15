The Spun

Jimbo Fisher Has Brutally Honest Admission On Recruiting

Jimbo Fisher walks with Nick Saban at midfield.TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher kept it real on Wednesday.

During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Fisher admitted that not much has changed regarding NIL and recruiting, other than that it’s legal now.

“There was a lot of NIL deals going on before all this was going on,” Jimbo told Finebaum. “They just weren’t legal. No one told nobody.”

“We’ve never been a part of it,” the Aggies coach continued. “But at the same time that’s where you’re at [right now]… I think it’s enticing in recruiting and its dangerous in that way. But, I mean, you gotta enforce the rules when they’re broken.”

Concluding, “You’ve gotta handle that part it.”

Jimbo Fisher and his staff are in the midst of landing a terrific recruiting class in College Station. According to ESPN, Texas A&M has a top three class in the nation this year. Headlined by five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen.

Previously, universities compensating players or making monetary offers existed in the shadows of college football. Now with players finally owning their NIL rights, athletes can make some money off their status before going pro or graduating.

Over time, NCAA NIL rules will become more regulated. But right now, it’s the wild, wild, west. Or maybe it never stopped.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.